West Sussex County Council pay woman £650 after giving incorrect advice to late husband’s care provider

West Sussex County Council has paid a woman £650 after giving incorrect advice to her late husband’s care provider.

A report from the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman said the man – Mr Y – wanted to enter a residential detox placement but the council ‘wrongly advised he would not be eligible for financial support’.

Mr Y died seven months later and, in June 2023, his wife – Mrs X – made a complaint to the council.

After receiving no reply by October 2023, she contacted the Ombudsman.

The authority had ruled that Mr Y could not receive funding because he jointly owned a home with Mrs X, even though he no longer lived there.

But government advice states that, in matters of funding, such ownership cannot be taken into account if it is a family home – Mrs X and the couple’s children stilled live there.

A report from the Ombudsman said: “Mrs X said the result of receiving this wrong advice was that Y could not go to the residential care placement for detox treatment.

“He died around seven months later. Mrs X says she will never know if Mr Y had accessed the detox treatment, whether he would have died.”

The council explained that it had not responded to Mrs X as it had been waiting to hear back from the care provider. That response came in November 2023.

The Ombudsman upheld the complaint, finding the council to be at fault for the incorrect advice it gave. The council accepted the findings and has apologised to Mrs X.

It agreed to make a ‘symbolic payment’ of £650 – £500 in recognition of the distress caused by giving the wrong advice to the care provider, and £150 for the distress, time and trouble caused by its poor complaint handling.

A council spokesman said: “We accept the Ombudsman’s findings that we provided the wrong advice to care provider supporting the family involved.

“We have apologised and agreed to a financial remedy in recognition of the distress caused. We are implementing service improvements to prevent similar issues in the future.”