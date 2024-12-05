West Sussex County Council pays out hundreds of pounds for taking too long to deliver two education, health and care plans

West Sussex County Council has paid out hundreds of pounds after taking too long to deliver two education, health and care plans.

The plans outline the special educational needs of a child or young person and detail the support they require.

From start to finish, the process should take no more than 20 weeks.

But reports from the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman showed that one took just shy of a year to finalise and the other took nine months.

The Ombudsman also found the council to be at fault for taking too long to responding to complaints about the issues.

As well as sending a written apology to the first complainant, the council agreed to pay her £500 for the ‘avoidable distress, time and trouble’ caused, along with £700 ‘in recognition of the impact of the delay in finalising the education, health & care plan.

The second complainant also received an apology, along with £100 for the council’s delay in responding to her complaint.

She also received £500 for the ‘avoidable frustration and uncertainty’ caused after the council failed to offer an increase in one-to-one tuition for her child from October 2023 to May 2024.

A payment of £600 was also made – £100 per month for the six-month delay in completing the education, health & care plan.

Responding to both complaints, a council spokesman said: “We accept the Ombudsman’s findings. We have apologised to the family and agreed a financial remedy in recognition of the frustration and uncertainty caused by the delay.”