West Sussex County Council pays out £7,000 to mum over child's missed education

West Sussex County Council has paid out £7,000 to a mum after her child missed out on more than one year of education.

A report from the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman said the council failed to make arrangements for the child – known as Z – from January 2023 to April 2024.

Z had been on the roll at a mainstream secondary school but struggled to attend because of extreme anxiety.

While the mother’s request for an Education, Health & Care Assessment (EHC) was initially refused, one was finally carried out in June 2023, following a meeting with the council in May.

County Hall, Chichester

The final EHC Plan was issued on April 4 2024, placing the child back at the same school. Only after the mother appealed was it agreed that a bespoke package for EOTAS – education otherwise than at school – would be provided.

The Ombudsman’s report said that, before the meeting with the mother, there was no evidence that the council had taken action to investigate or address the problems faced by Z.

The report added: “Even then, the council does not appear to have taken any action to consider Z’s circumstances, the limited alternative provision the school had arranged and whether it had a duty to make alternative provision for Z.”

The council paid the mother £6,400 on Z’s behalf ‘to recognise the injustice the missed education has caused them’. A further £350 was paid to reflect the upset, frustration and uncertainty caused by the council’s failures.

A council spokesman said: “We acknowledge the Ombudsman’s findings and have expressed our apologies to the family affected. We have provided a financial compensation to address the frustration and uncertainty experienced by the family.”