West Sussex County Council pays £1,500 after issues with care plan and poor way it handled complaint

West Sussex County Council has paid £1,500 to a woman due to issues with her daughter’s Education, Health and Care Plan – and the poor way it handled her complaint.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report from the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman said the girl – known as C – was supposed to receive 20 hours of guided learning per week at her school.

But her mother complained that she received only three English lessons during the first few weeks of the 2024 academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ombudsman’s report stated that, when asked whether it had checked whether the educational provision was in place, the council pointed to the fact that the school had applied for Higher Needs Funding as evidence that it was.

County Hall Chichester. Image: LDRS

The Ombudsman said: “Considering this was a new Education, Health & Care Plan with a new High Needs Funding award being in place, I would expect the council to do more than this.

“I would expect it to check [the school] was using the funding properly and ask for evidence it had implemented the provision in the learning plan. The council should have done this at the start of the new academic year as the provision started.”

They added that things should also have been checked after the mother made her complaint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ombudsman said the council should apologise to the mother and pay her £500 ‘for the distress, time and trouble it caused through its poor complaint response’.

On top of this, it must pay another £1,000 ‘for the distress caused by its lack of support and failing to monitor the package of educational provision’.

A council spokesman said: “We have apologised to the family and made the recommended payment to the complainant to acknowledge the delay in completing the Education, Health and Care Plan.”