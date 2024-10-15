West Sussex County Council pays £250 to a mum after taking too long to complete her child’s care plan

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 15th Oct 2024, 15:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
West Sussex County Council has paid £250 to a mother after taking too long to complete her child’s care plan.

The woman – known as Ms X – complained to the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman that the council had failed to provide suitable education in line with the Education, Health & Care Plan.

And she claimed that no education at all had been provided between September and December 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After investigating the complaint, the ombudsman found no problem with the provision of the Plan or the child’s general education.

West Sussex County CouncilWest Sussex County Council
West Sussex County Council

But the council was found to be at fault for taking too long to complete a review of the Plan and for delays in responding to Ms X’s complaints.

The ombudsman also reported that there had been ‘misinformation’ in one of the responses.

A council spokesman said: “We accept the ombudsman’s findings that we were at fault for the delays in the Education Health & Care plan process and for poor communication.

“We have apologised to the family involved and agreed a financial remedy in recognition of the frustration and uncertainty caused by the delay.”

Related topics:West Sussex County CouncilGovernment

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice