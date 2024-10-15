West Sussex County Council pays £250 to a mum after taking too long to complete her child’s care plan
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The woman – known as Ms X – complained to the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman that the council had failed to provide suitable education in line with the Education, Health & Care Plan.
And she claimed that no education at all had been provided between September and December 2023.
After investigating the complaint, the ombudsman found no problem with the provision of the Plan or the child’s general education.
But the council was found to be at fault for taking too long to complete a review of the Plan and for delays in responding to Ms X’s complaints.
The ombudsman also reported that there had been ‘misinformation’ in one of the responses.
A council spokesman said: “We accept the ombudsman’s findings that we were at fault for the delays in the Education Health & Care plan process and for poor communication.
“We have apologised to the family involved and agreed a financial remedy in recognition of the frustration and uncertainty caused by the delay.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.