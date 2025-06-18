West Sussex County Council pays woman £1,200 following delays in finalising daughter’s Education, Health & Care Plan

West Sussex County Council has paid a woman £1,200 following delays in finalising her daughter’s Education, Health & Care Plan.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report from the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman said the child stopped attending school in January 2022 as it ‘did not meet her needs’. She did not start attending a specialist college until September 2024.

The intervening period saw the council carry out an annual review and an emergency annual review of her Education, Health & Care Plan before issuing a final one in November 2023 – part of which her mother, known as Mrs X, appealed at tribunal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, Mrs X’s complaint about delays in the Plan process, which was originally submitted to the council in October 2023, received a final response in May 2024.

West Sussex County Council

The council accepted that there had been delays following the first review and in finalising the Plan following the emergency review, and said the department responsible for keeping Mrs X updated ‘did not always do it and it should have’.

The Ombudsman reported that the council would apologise to the mother and daughter for failing to provide the child with ‘suitable provision’ for her education.

It would also pay Mrs X £400 for the distress, frustration and unnecessary time and trouble she experienced. And a further £800 would be paid on behalf of the girl for the loss of the special educational provision she needed between March and November 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesman said: “We have apologised to the family involved and have made the recommended payment to the complainant after acknowledging the delay in finalising the Education, Health and Care Plan.”