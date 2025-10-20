West Sussex County Council responds to withdrawal of water neutrality restrictions

West Sussex County Council welcomes the decision to withdraw water neutrality restrictions first introduced in September 2021. The withdrawal will enable essential infrastructure projects that have stalled or been put on hold to now progress.

The restrictions were the

Whilst the overarching objective of the position statement was to avoid further deterioration of the protected habitats, the requirement to demonstrate water neutrality has meant that development largely stalled across a large part of West Sussex since it was issued.

During this period, the county council has worked closely with other affected authorities and other stakeholders to find appropriate solutions to help developers achieve water neutrality, such as through increased water efficiencies, and continue to deliver much needed homes and infrastructure in the area.

Community Matters

This work has enabled vital social and economic development in the area to progress whilst ensuring continued protection of the internationally important sites in the Arun valley.

County Council leader, Councillor Paul Marshall, said: “The issuing of the water neutrality restrictions in 2021 not only resulted in a slowdown in the delivery of new homes and other development, but it also significantly affected the delivery of new and improved supporting infrastructure, including county council plans and projects, such as those for schools and children’s services.

“I am pleased that a package of mitigation measures has now been agreed, and that these restrictions will be lifted at the end of the month. This change will enable essential infrastructure projects to move forward to meet the needs of the area.

“However, West Sussex will continue to be a water stressed area despite the proposed mitigation. As such, it is important that the initial aim of the Position Statement to ensure the protection of rare species and their habitats, which contribute to the biodiversity of the County, continues to be a key consideration within the development process."