West Sussex County Council’s borrowing debts far lower than many others

West Sussex County Council has borrowing debts of more than £468m, analysis by the BBC’s Shared Data Unit has found.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, have laid out how much major councils all over the country owed to lenders in 2023/24 and 2024/25.

The total for West Sussex stood at more than £1.12billion at the end of March. Some 40% of that is owed by the county council, rising from £467,992,000 in 2023/24 to £468,511,000 by the end of 2024/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If every person in the county decided to chip in and pay off the debt, it would cost £520 per person.

County Hall Chichester. Image: LDRS

The average debt per person in England is £1,668.

A council spokesman said: “Like all other councils, West Sussex County Council is able to borrow externally to contribute to the funding of the council’s approved capital programme, for example, for capital schemes within education and highways.”

The spokesman said the level of funding received from central government had had ‘a direct impact’ on the council’s need to borrow to fund the capital programme.

They added: “The council started to externally borrow in 2000 and the last borrowing that the council did was in 2019 with all borrowing sourced from the Public Works Loan Board (£461.3m at March 2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, the council holds funds (£7.2m at March 2025) on behalf of a third party which, in line with the regulations, needs to be reported as short-term borrowing.

“Since 2019 the council has been able to temporarily fund its capital programme borrowing need using internal balances, however, it is likely that the council will need to externally borrow again during 2026.”

While the council is not allowed to sell assets specifically to cover debts, it has done so to help fund the capital programme.

The county council’s debts are understandably higher than those of the seven district and borough councils in West Sussex – but are far lower than many others across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrey County Council, for example, was one of 20 with debts of more than £1billion at the end of March.

Nationwide, the Shared Data Unit found more than half of UK councils increased their borrowing levels, resulting in a £7.8bn (7 per cent) increase to debt levels in 2024/25.

Experts including Jonathan Carr-West of the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) said the spiralling levels of debt at local authorities was ‘extremely worrying’.

He added: “That is not a sustainable system. As one local government finance officer said to me, it’s essentially payday loans for local governments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think the government would say that’s its long-term ambition. They would say that is what we have had to do to paper over the cracks while we introduce a new funding system for local government.”