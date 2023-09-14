BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

West Sussex County Council's much-improved children's services to be reviewed by Department of Education

The Department for Education is to carry out a review to find out how the much-improved children’s services at West Sussex County Council is performing.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:37 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The service was rated ‘inadequate’ in 2019, leading to threats of being placed under the control of an independent trust.

But the efforts of Lucy Butler, director of children’s services, and her team brought such strong improvements that the threat was removed last year, with Ofsted lifting its rating to ‘requires improvement’ in May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During a scrutiny meeting on Wednesday (September 13), Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children & young people, learning & skills, said the six-month review was expected at end of October, with Ofsted due to return for a focussed visit in the Spring of 2024.

Most Popular
Lucy Butler, director of children’s services at West Sussex County Council. Picture: Peter LangdownLucy Butler, director of children’s services at West Sussex County Council. Picture: Peter Langdown
Lucy Butler, director of children’s services at West Sussex County Council. Picture: Peter Langdown

On top of that, an external review of the council’s social care practice model for family safeguarding is being carried out by the University of Bedfordshire.

Mrs Russell said the council was ‘working relentlessly’ to take the Ofsted rating to ‘good’ and then ‘outstanding’.

Ofsted’s report highlighted seven areas which needed more improvement, including child protection investigations, placement choices for children coming into care, how the council responded to 16 and 17-year-olds who presented as homeless, and initial health assessments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scrutiny committee discussed a report which detailed the actions being taken to bring about those improvements and keep the rest of the service up to scratch.

While the committee was happy with the work being carried out, they did make a few recommendations.

The first centred around children in need of protection.

The report said that 67 per cent of those youngsters were visited by children’s services within five days of that need being made known.

The committee asked for an update on what was being done to support those who were not visited within that five-day deadline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members also felt it was important to receive feedback from children and families to monitor how well the service was performing.

And they stressed the need for improvements to continue across the entire service, not just the area’s identified by Ofsted.

See more politics news here at SussexWorld.co.uk

Related topics:OfstedWest Sussex County Council