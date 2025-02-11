West Sussex Liberal Democrats give devolution warning because of ‘inordinate haste’

West Sussex Liberal Democrats have warned that ‘inordinate haste’ over devolution will lead to decision-making being ‘even more remote from residents’.

Last week, the government agreed to make the whole of Sussex a priority for devolution – a decision which should see the county councils in the east and west merge with Brighton & Hove City Council to form a strategic authority with an elected mayor.

It also means elections for both the east and west, which were due to be held in May, have been postponed.

Littlehampton councillor James Walsh said his group was fully supportive of ‘genuine devolution of powers and finance from Whitehall to local government’. But he criticised the speed at which things were moving.

Calling on the old Sussex saying ‘We wunt be druv!’, Dr Walsh said the county was ‘being driven in a headlong rush into this re-organisation’.

He said: “Our county of West Sussex is diverse, comprising some 850,000 residents across coastal, rural and urban areas.

“Any major reform of local government in Sussex should follow a period of proper consultation with residents, businesses, elected representatives at all levels, and other stakeholders.”

Recognising that the government’s English Devolution White Paper, which was published in December, set a clear direction of travel, Dr Walsh said the Liberal Democrats wanted to work collaboratively across all tiers of local government to agree the way forward.

He added: “Any changes must be carefully considered, transparent, and inclusive, ensuring that residents and businesses are fully engaged in shaping our future, and not making hasty, rushed, and minority decisions.”

A consultation into the devolution proposals is expected to start shortly.

In the meantime, proposals will be drawn up to create a number of unitary councils across Sussex, replacing the district and borough councils which currently hold power.

Dr Walsh said careful analysis of the costs and benefits needed to be carried out, as well as deciding which groupings best fit the needs of residents.

When the government announced that Sussex was one of six areas in the priority programme, Paul Marshall, leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “This is fantastic news for the whole of Sussex and West Sussex in particular. A mayoral authority will give our communities greater influence in the big decisions that affect the region, such as our highways, housing, and economic growth, plus much-needed long-term financial stability.

“I’m pleased the government has accepted us on to its priority programme, meaning we can unlock these benefits sooner rather than later. There is much to do, but please be assured we will continue our focus on delivering essential services and putting the needs of our residents first.”