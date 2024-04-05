Labour Group secretary Alison Cornell – a councillor for the Langley Green and Ifield East Division in Crawley – said she spotted two, huge potholes whilst driving on Wednesday (April 3)

“I was quite literally stopped in my tracks by two potholes,” she said.

“Cars were stopping in both directions to allow each other to pass without damaging their wheels.

“We all know the state of our roads is dreadful and frankly, I didn’t think I could be shocked any more, but this bit of road looks more like it has been bombed.”

West Sussex County Council said pothole repairs in Langley Drive were completed on Thursday afternoon (April 4).

"Follow-up, permanent works will be scheduled to patch a larger area,” a spokesperson added.

“Repairs had been scheduled within 28 days of the potholes being reported to us, which would have been by April 11. However, we brought the works forward to yesterday because there had been significant deterioration.”

Councillor Cornell said the potholes were ‘adjacent to a major repair’ which had been re-done recently – ‘having failed twice’.

She added: “They are about a meter in diameter each and eight to ten inches deep, though it was difficult to tell exactly as they had water in the bottoms. There was rubble from the holes all over the road.

“Langley Drive is a busy road and major bus route and these holes (along with the rubble) constitute a significant danger to all road users and pedestrians – particularly after dark. I reported it as an urgent matter to West Sussex [County Council].

“I will be following up to see what happens and in particular looking at the quality of any repair because it was also hugely concerning to note that the adjacent repair was beginning to break down for a third time – and it was only done this year!

“I know money is tight, and our highways staff do an incredible job with woefully inadequate resources, but this level of maintenance and the poor quality of repairs is really not acceptable and not good value for tax payers in West Sussex.”

The county council responded to concerns over the quality of its repairs.

A spokesperson said: “We have been using the ‘sawn and sealed’ approach to pothole repairs this financial year and have seen a significant increase in the quality of our repairs.

"Both our contractors and officers from the county council will audit the repairs, with the council having audited more than 20,000 in the last financial year.”

1 . Councillor horrified by potholes A councillor has raised concern over two potholes on a well-used road in Crawley which ‘looks more like it has been bombed’ Photo: Alison Cornell

2 . Councillor horrified by potholes A councillor has raised concern over two potholes on a well-used road in Crawley which ‘looks more like it has been bombed’ Photo: Alison Cornell