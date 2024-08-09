Riots across the UK were sparked following the killing of three young girls in Southport last week.

Details of a ‘Crawley protest’ emerged on social media earlier this week. ‘Peaceful’ protestors are reportedly set to gather in the town today (Friday, August 9).

A counter ‘unity rally’ was also being planned with the message: ‘Stop the far right, don’t let racists divide us’.

This comes after approximately 2,000 people attended a peaceful protest in Queens Road, Brighton on Wednesday night. There was a significant police presence and there were no incidents of note and no arrests.

In Hastings, approximately 400 members attended Cambridge Gardens. A peaceful protest took place and was monitored by police officers. There were no incidents of note and no arrests.

Ahead of the planned Crawley event, Paul Marshall, leader of West Sussex County Council, has issued a statement.

He said: "I am sure that we are all shocked and appalled by the scenes we have witnessed across the country of rioting and civil unrest, scenes that will upset all of us who don’t understand the thinking of those who are organising and undertaking these events.

"I know that we live in a tolerant society, one which accepts all no matter what race, religion, or sexuality they are, and I am proud of the role West Sussex County Council plays in ensuring all of our communities can feel safe and secure no matter whether they were born in this country or have chosen our county or country to settle in.

"The council does not and will not tolerate discrimination in any way, shape or form and continues to work with our partners including the police and Government to ensure this happens. Hate has no place in a modern society; tolerance does, and this is what we, as a council, promote and will continue to do so.

"I condemn all of those who have taken part in the civil unrest and state that it has no place in West Sussex or anywhere in the country and support Sussex Police in all it is doing to ensure our residents, communities and businesses do not suffer from the minority who set out to disrupt our lives through their actions.

"They will not win their argument, because their argument is against all we value."

Sussex Police officers and PCSOs are ‘out and about across the county today’ and ‘remain fully prepared for any potential incidents’.

A police spokesperson added: “We are continuing to review a vast amount of online information to identify any emerging concerns in our communities, including the potential for an event in Crawley this evening.

"Additional and specialist police resources remain mobilised and ready to act wherever this may be required, and we encourage the public to go about their business in confidence that we are there to keep them safe.

“There are targeted patrols in key areas across the county to provide a highly visible, reassuring presence and a key point of contact. Please speak to an officer or PCSO if you have any concerns.

“We understand that recent events have been particularly concerning for our Muslim communities and people of colour. Police and our partners are engaging with faith leaders and community groups across Sussex to provide reassurance and we encourage people to report issues or concerns, and any incidents of hate crime.

“With the breadth of information circulating online, we are urging the public to rely on trusted news sources and to challenge or report any misinformation to the relevant platforms."

1 . Brighton: Hundreds of protesters take to the streets – in pictures Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Brighton on Wednesday evening Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Paul Marshall Ahead of the planned Crawley event, Paul Marshall, leader of West Sussex County Council, has issued a statement. Photo: West Sussex County Council

