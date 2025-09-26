West Sussex Recycling Centres switch to autumn/winter opening hours from 1 October

As the days grow shorter and seasonal demand decreases, Recycling Centres across West Sussex will switch to their autumn and winter opening hours from Wednesday 1 October 2025 until Tuesday 31 March 2026.

During this period, all centres will be open from 9am to 4pm. To reflect reduced visitor numbers, some centres will close for an additional day each week.

The updated opening days for each centre are:

Billingshurst - Monday to Wednesday, Saturday to Sunday

Bognor Regis - Monday to Wednesday, Saturday to Sunday

Burgess Hill - Monday to Wednesday, Friday to Sunday

Chichester - Monday, Wednesday to Sunday

Crawley - Monday to Wednesday, Friday to Sunday

East Grinstead - Monday, Thursday to Sunday

Horsham - Monday, Thursday to Sunday

Littlehampton - Monday, Thursday to Sunday

Midhurst - Monday, Thursday to Sunday

Shoreham-by-Sea - Wednesday to Sunday

Worthing - Monday to Wednesday, Friday to Sunday

All centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Before visiting any West Sussex Recycling Centre, residents must book a timed slot. Booking is quick and easy via the Book to Recycle system, or by calling 01243 642106 for those without internet access. Slots can be booked up to 14 days in advance, or on the same day when there is availability.

If you no longer need your booking, please cancel it using the link in your confirmation email or by phone, so the slot can be offered to someone else.

To check full opening hours and book a visit, go to: www.westsussex.gov.uk/RC.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Adjusting our Recycling Centre hours for autumn and winter helps us manage resources efficiently while continuing to provide a high-quality service to residents.

“Our easy-to-use Book to Recycle system plays a key role in this, helping to reduce queues and allowing residents to plan their visit. It also provides up-to-date information on when each centre is open, which can be helpful during the revised autumn/winter schedule.

“Recycling as much as possible reduces waste, saves energy and helps combat climate change. It’s a key part of our Council Plan commitment to protect the environment, and we encourage everyone to recycle as much of their waste as possible.”

A handy A-Z guide on what can and can’t be recycled at the West Sussex Recycling Centres is available on our website: www. westsussex.gov.uk/recyclingatoz.

West Sussex Recycling Centres are committed to prioritising reuse as much as possible. All West Sussex Recycling Centres offer a dedicated paint reuse container. Residents can donate paint in good condition (e.g. not dried out), provided there is space in the container.

The Worthing and Billingshurst Recycling Centres also offer reuse shops, which provide residents with an opportunity to purchase preloved goods and donate items. For more information on Recycling Centre reuse visit our website: www.westsussex.gov.uk/RCReuse.