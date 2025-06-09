West Sussex school to be given £2.8 million for improvement work

West Sussex County Council is to give more than £2.8million to an East Grinstead school for improvement work.

With the money, Imberhorne Lower School, in Windmill Lane, will be able to complete design work, replace its modular classrooms, which are more than 30 years old, and remodel the WCs.

The £2.835million will be taken from Section 106 contributions – money paid by developers who have been allowed to build in the area – that was set aside specifically for the school.

Headteacher Matthew Whatford said no dates had yet been confirmed for when the work would start.

He added: “We are delighted to have had the Section 106 monies approved so that we can continue to improve facilities to benefit the whole-school community and are actively working with the local authority to set out a programme for their completion.

“We will be sharing further details of these plans with the wider school community as and when we are able to.”

A report to Andrew Edwards, assistant director for property & assets, who approved the money, said the modular classrooms were ‘beyond economic repair’.

The work will see the girls and boys toilets remodelled into two gender neutral blocks. The modular classrooms, currently used for learning and behaviour support and for students with SEND, will be replaced with three general teaching classrooms, one SEND hub/classroom, and two group rooms. The modular classroom used for music will be replaced with one music classroom and two practice rooms.

The WC remodelling is seen as a priority and it is hoped it will be complete by September, in time for the new school year. The modular classrooms are due to be completed by January 2026.