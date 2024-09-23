West Sussex seaside town car park to close for emergency repair work - 'Please ensure all vehicles are removed'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Arun District Council said Manor House car park in Littlehampton will be closed on Saturday, September 28 from 7.30am.
"Please ensure all vehicles are removed by that time, or the night before,” a council spokesperson said.
"The closure is due to emergency repair work required and will be carried out by Arun District Council, with all work expected to be completed in one day.”
The council has asked town centre permit holders to park in an alternative car park in the town.
Two-hour parking discs can still be used at St Martins or Anchor Springs car parks, the council said, adding: “Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience.
“If you have any queries regarding the closure, please contact Parking Services on 01903 737655.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.