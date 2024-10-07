West Sussex seaside town car park to close once again - 'Please ensure all vehicles are removed'
Arun District Council said Manor House car park in Littlehampton will be closed on Saturday (October 12) from 7.30am.
"Please ensure all vehicles are removed by that time in the morning, or the night before,” a council notice read.
"The closure is due to emergency repair work required and will be carried out by Arun District Council, with all work expected to be completed in one day.
“Town centre permit holders are asked to park in an alternative car park in the town and the two-hour parking discs can still be used at St Martins or Anchor Springs car parks.”
The same car park was closed on Saturday, September 28 for the first stage of the repair work.
A council spokesperson said this week: “Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience.
"If you have any queries regarding the closure, please contact Parking Services on 01903 737655.
"Should the work not go ahead as planned, which will be due to circumstances beyond our control, we aim to let everyone know.”
