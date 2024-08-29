Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arun District Council has issued an update on its £15million Alexandra Theatre and Regis Centre redevelopment plans in Bognor.

The council was given £12 million in Levelling Up Funding from the government in 2022 to renovate the Regis Centre, in Belmont Street, which the theatre is located within, by 2025.

In an update today (Thursday, August 29), a council spokesperson said: “With Neilcott Construction as the main contractor for the next stage of the Alexandra Theatre rejuvenation, progress is being made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Neilcott is currently finalising detailed design work together with the Arun District Council regeneration team. Special attention is being given to planning the construction programme and minimising disruption to the Regis Centre car park and Place St Maur.

With Neilcott Construction as the main contractor for the next stage of the Alexandra Theatre rejuvenation, progress is being made. Photo: Arun District Council

“The council will share more information about the construction schedule in the coming weeks, ahead of work starting in autumn 2024.

“Based on the current programme, the theatre is anticipated to welcome audiences in the first quarter of 2026.”

The council is contributing £3million of its own money to assist the development and the plans were submitted by Alder King Planning Consultants on behalf of the council in July 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans sought to partially demolish the theatre and construct a new extension, to accommodate for more seating in the main auditorium. There will be space for 386 seats, up from the existing 357, and a new lighting bridge to remove the need for current access ladders within the auditorium.