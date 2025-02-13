Arun District Council said it has completed the toilets at Ferring Village Green, ‘as part of our ongoing public toilet refurbishment programme’.

The council added: “Working in partnership with Ferring Parish Council, the facilities have been completely re-modelled and fitted-out to current standards with three cubicles, including a spacious cubicle and an accessible cubicle, all with level access, together with additional baby-change facilities.

“We know that when toilet facilities are closed for refurbishment it can be a challenge, but we appreciate your patience and understanding while this important work is done.”