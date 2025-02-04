A seaside pathway in Shoreham will be refurbished as part of a three-week project.

Adur District Council said it will this week ‘begin making improvements’ to sections of Shoreham Boardwalk that are ‘most in need of repair’.

"Our contractors will be starting at the section opposite Winterton Way, which runs down to the sea and connects pedestrians to the main path running along Shoreham Beach,” a social media post read.

"Once the path opposite Winterton Way has been refurbished, our contracts will also upgrade the two platforms located opposite Ferry Road and Shingle Road. We anticipate that it will take around three weeks to make these improvements.”

The council said public access on the affected sections of boardwalk will be ‘temporarily unavailable’ during the works.

"We therefore recommend that people in wheelchairs or pushing buggies consider alternative routes to avoid having their journeys impacted,” the council added.

"The popular path is being refurbished using the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which has also funded new bicycle racks, bicycle repair stations and the improvements currently being made to the pedestrianised path beside Beach Green in Shoreham.”

The council pledged to update the public ‘as the work progresses’ and looks forward to ‘improving this path for the benefit of locals and visitors to our coastline’.