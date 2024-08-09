Arun District Council confirmed that multiple caravans and motorhomes have parked up at the Tesco store in Broad Piece.

As the Tesco Car Park is private, it would be for the management of the store to liaise with the police but council officers ‘will continue to monitor the situation’.

This comes after video footage, shared on social media on Tuesday afternoon (August 6), showed a group of travellers arriving at The Greensward in Littlehampton. A police car was pictured at the scene after the group’s arrival.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “We are aware of travellers on the East Beach Green and will be working with the police and West Sussex County Council (WSCC) in line with agreed protocols.

"We know this may cause concern for local residents and visitors and ask that any incidents are reported to the police via 101."

This was the second time a group of travellers have parked up on East Beach Green in as many weeks. The group, which also parked outside Littlehampton Wave leisure centre, had been moved on by Friday (August 2).

WSCC provides a list of reported encampments on its website.

This states that, in addition to the Littlehampton camp, travellers are parked at two locations in the Chichester district:

– Northgate Car Park, Chichester: There were said to be three caravans parked at this location on Tuesday;

– Marine Drive Car Park, East Wittering, Chichester: There were ten caravans parked at this location.

A WSCC spokesperson added: “All have been served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land. Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence. We will continue to monitor the site together with Sussex Police.”

