Protestors gathered outside a council building, where a committee will decide if plans for 190 new houses should go ahead in Angmering.

Developer Gleeson Land hopes to build 190 residential dwellings and a community building on land west of Bewley Road – together with the provision of open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure. It is proposed that 30 per cent (up to 57 homes) would be affordable housing.

The committee was due to meet at 2pm on Wednesday (June 11) at Arun Civic Centre in Maltravers Road. It will be available to follow via webcast, as confirmed in the published agenda.

Arun District Council reported on social media that the car park at the front of the Civic Centre ‘will be closed to all’ – from 7am to 7pm.

Protestors gathered outside the district council building in Littlehampton, before a committee refused plans for 190 new houses in Angmering. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for the council said: “We know there is significant public interest in one of the planning applications on the agenda of the planning committee meeting on Wednesday, June 11, and we are closing the car park area so that the front of the building remains clear for those attending the meeting.”

The council reminded people that nearby parking is available on-street and in the Manor car park, as well as other town centre car parks.

The planning application for land west of Bewley Road, Angmering will be discussed during the meeting.

"We know this agenda may be if interest to the public and therefore the chair has agreed for this application to be moved from item 11 to the first application presented to the committee,” a spokesperson for Arun District Council said.

With ‘many members of the public’ expected to attend the meeting, the council shared the following information:

– “The safety of the public and all in attendance is a priority and there is capacity for 100 members of the public to attend. We must limit numbers to 100 to ensure that if the building needed to be evacuated, this can happen quickly and safely.

– “Those who have registered to speak and had correspondence to confirm their inclusion, will be given priority admittance.

– “Those attending the meeting will be asked to sign in before entering the building. This will help us account for everyone in the event of an evacuation.

Arun District Council reported on social media that the car park at the front of the Civic Centre ‘will be closed to all’ – from 7am to 7pm. Photo: Google Street View

– “We will admit as many people as we can but when we reach 100, we will not be able to let anybody else into the building.”

The council said some attendees may be unable to watch from the public gallery, adding: “We apologise in advance but are sure you will understand how important safety is.

“If you are considering attending this meeting to observe you can confirm your attendance by emailing [email protected]

“You will be able to watch the webcast of the meeting 'live' and the link to view can be found here you will also be able to read the minutes of the meeting when they are added to our website.”

The community building included as part of the proposed development is intended to be occupied specifically by Cancer United – an Angmering-based charity, which helps people whose lives have been affected by a cancer diagnosis. The application stated that there would be ‘significant benefits’ arising from the proposed new facility.

However, there been more than 1,790 objections – with a number of public protests against the plans on the grade one farmland.

Angela Colliss, a member of the Protect Farmland West of Bewley Road (PFWBR) action group, said: “We can only hope that the planning committee will take the time to think for themselves about the many valid reasons for refusing it.”

Among the reasons for objecting, PFWBR action group pointed towards the fact Arun has ‘already exceeded the strategic allocation’ in the local plan by 77 per cent.

Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West, said: “While I of course see the need for more housing, any proposed development of this scale needs to be supported by infrastructure. Angmering’s health services, schools and even roads have already been stretched to the limit by years of development.

"People not only need places to live but to live well and I very much hope the planning committee will reconsider.”

To see the result of the committee meeting, and the local reaction to the decision, click here.