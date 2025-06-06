A planning committee will meet next week to decide if proposals for 190 new houses in Angmering should be approved.

An outline planning application (A/154/24/OUT) was submitted, in August 2024, for land west of Bewley Road in Angmering.

The developer, Gleeson Land, hopes to build 190 residential dwellings and a community building – together with the provision of open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure. It is proposed that 30 per cent (up to 57 homes) would be affordable housing.

The community building included as part of the proposed development is intended to be occupied specifically by Cancer United – an Angmering-based charity, which helps people whose lives have been affected by a cancer diagnosis. The application stated that there would be ‘significant benefits’ arising from the proposed new facility.

However, there been more than 1,700 objections – with a number of public protests against the plans on the grade one farmland.

Angela Colliss, a member of the Protect Farmland West of Bewley Road (PFWBR) action group, said this week: “There have now been 1,740 objections so we can only hope that the planning committee will take the time to think for themselves about the many valid reasons for refusing it.”

The planning committee will meet at 2pm on Wednesday, June 11. The meeting will be available to follow via webcast, as confirmed in the published agenda.

At this meeting, the committee will debate the following Planning Application:

Residents protested against plans for 190 houses on farmland west of Bewley Road, Angmering. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The planning application for land west of Bewley Road, Angmering will be discussed during the meeting.

"We know this agenda may be if interest to the public and therefore the chair has agreed for this application to be moved from item 11 to the first application presented to the committee,” a spokesperson for Arun District Council said.

With ‘many members of the public’ expected to attend the meeting, the council shared the following information:

– “The safety of the public and all in attendance is a priority and there is capacity for 100 members of the public to attend. We must limit numbers to 100 to ensure that if the building needed to be evacuated, this can happen quickly and safely.

– “Those who have registered to speak and had correspondence to confirm their inclusion, will be given priority admittance.

– “Those attending the meeting will be asked to sign in before entering the building. This will help us account for everyone in the event of an evacuation.

– “We will admit as many people as we can but when we reach 100, we will not be able to let anybody else into the building.”

The council said some attendees may be unable to watch from the public gallery, adding: “We apologise in advance but are sure you will understand how important safety is.

“If you are considering attending this meeting to observe you can confirm your attendance by emailing [email protected]

“You will be able to watch the webcast of the meeting 'live' and the link to view can be found here you will also be able to read the minutes of the meeting when they are added to our website.”

Among the reasons for objecting, PFWBR action group pointed towards the fact Arun has ‘already exceeded the strategic allocation’ in the local plan by 77 per cent.

Lucy Todd, a PFWBR representative, read out a speech at a protest in February.

She said: “The campaign to save the fields behind us has gone from strength to strength and continues to grow as more and more people realise what they stand to lose if the Gleeson’s planning application is approved.

“It would be very easy for us to rest on our laurels and wait for the planning committee but PFWBR know that we need to keep our profile up locally so that our voice is heard.

"The village of Angmering has seen 22 housing schemes approved by Arun District Council with 1,263 houses built in the last 3 years.

"It is now abundantly clear to us that there isn’t sufficient infrastructure to support this growth. Our roads are jammed with traffic, our health services are on their knees, our schools are over-subscribed – it is quite simply unsustainable.

"The 190 new homes proposed by Gleeson on prime agricultural land will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. We cannot stand idly by while those in power make the decisions for us.”

The planning application, submitted by Nexus Planning – an agency acting on Gleeson Land’s behalf – stated that the ‘adverse impacts’ of the development would ‘not outweigh the significant range of benefits’, which include:

– Delivery of 133 new market homes in an area with a ‘significant and persistent shortfall’;

– Delivery of 30 per cent affordable homes (up to 57 homes) in a ‘highly sustainable location’;

– Provision of a new community building, intended for the use of Cancer United;

– Creation of a ‘high-quality’ physical and social environment with the ‘creation and enhancement’ of new and existing supportive infrastructure. This includes an ‘extensive network of useable open space’, providing ‘health and wellbeing benefits’.

– A ‘genuinely landscape-led development’ which ‘responds positively to the prevailing character of the area’;

– Increased spending by new residents in local shops; businesses and other services to ‘help facilitate the growth of the local economy’;

– ‘Support the employment’ of 589 people and provide six apprenticeships, graduates or trainees.

Nexus Planning’s statement continued: “Affordable housing tenure mix is proposed to be 75 per cent affordable rent and 25 per cent intermediate housing and this provision will be secured by a section 106 agreement.

"Angmering is a sustainable location for development and the site is immediately adjacent to the Built-Up Area Boundary of Angmering – a village as identified in the Local Plan as providing an enhanced range of shops, employment opportunities, community facilities and services. The site is clearly in a suitable and sustainable location for development.

"The applicant has engaged positively with the council and the local community and responded to issues raised through that process, which has informed the evolution of the scheme and enhanced the package of benefits provided.”

According to Arun District Council’s planning website, this application is a ‘departure from the development plan’ and ‘may affect’ a public right of way; the ‘character and appearance ‘of the Angmering Conservation Area and ‘the setting of listed buildings’.

PFWBR distributed 2,000 flyers in the village as they wanted to ‘amplify voices of local people’ who are ‘tired of overdevelopment and feel they have not been listened to’.

A spokesperson added: “There is a serious lack of associated infrastructure to go with all the new housing.”

To view the application, visit the council’s planning portal (www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search) and search for reference A/154/24/OUT.