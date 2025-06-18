A playground in Lancing is back open to the public after it was targeted by vandals.

‘Around half’ of the playground had to be closed on Wednesday, June 11, ‘as a result of the safety surfacing being damaged’.

A week later, the council shared a positive update on social media.

Lancing Manor Park is back open to the public after it was targeted by vandals. Photo: Adur District Council

"We’re pleased to share that the popular playground at Lancing Manor Park is back open as normal again, following a repair to its safety surfacing,” the Facebook post read.

“Last week we temporarily closed around half of the playground after the safety surfacing, which cushions falls and reduces the risk of potential injuries, was damaged.

“Although the affected area wasn’t huge, we put safety first and sealed off around half of the lower playground, due to the possibility of children falling into the fencing and hurting themselves while using the nearby equipment.”

The council said the damaged area has now been repaired, allowing children to ‘enjoy the playground to its maximum again’, adding: “Thank you for your patience.”

A section of the playground’s safety surfacing, which cushions falls and reduces the risk of potential injuries, had been ‘ripped up’ – exposing the concrete base, the council revealed last week.

"Due to the nature of the damage, our parks team unfortunately believes that it could’ve only been caused by an act of vandalism,” a spokesperson said.

“Although the affected area isn’t huge, we have put safety first and sealed off around half of the lower playground, due to the possibility of children falling into the fencing and hurting themselves while using the nearby equipment.”