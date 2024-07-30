Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southern Water has started a major programme of works in East Dean, in West Sussex to protect homes from flooding, but the green area

The Water company has said that the West Sussex village will be a ‘hive of activity’ over the coming weeks with work underway on a project to seal sewers to help keep out groundwater.

Neil Georges Chair of the East Dean Parish Council told Sussex World how it had been ‘difficult’ for the village. He said: “Over the winter, it was quite a misery in the village. Southern Water had to move all its pumping stations onto the village green, causing sewage to flow directly into the water.

"The situation prompted the villagers to write 50 letters to Gillian Keegan and 50 letters to the CEO of Southern Water. While the CEO never bothered to reply, we managed to engage the right team at Southern Water, resulting in significant progress through our campaigning efforts.

Southern Water tankers.

"We have persuaded Southern Water to start relining the sewers and to find alternative pumping areas, so they no longer need to set up their large pumping station and lorries on the village green.”

"This is a relief for us, as it will hopefully preserve the nature of our village. We've identified another spot down the valley where they can pump from if necessary too. The current work includes reinstating the green and correcting the damage done over the winter, such as road collapses and contamination.”

As a result of the tankers, the village green had to be closed by the Chair of East Dean Parish Council. Neil Georges added: "We had to make the decision to shut the green. When the pumps came off we noticed an increase in sewage spreading over the entire green.

“As the water level dropped, the extent of the contamination became more visible. I had been in frequent communication with Southern Water, contacting them four or five times a week, to urge them to remove the sludge or whatever the gunk was and to restore the green.

East Dean, West Sussex.

“We usually rely on a subcommittee or a group of elderly villagers, all around 70 years old, to maintain the village green. However, I told them they couldn't work on it due to the health risks. The sewage contamination could lead to severe infections, such as E. coli and it could be fatal for them.

“Therefore, we had to close the green, and it remains closed. Southern Water has recently completed private testing and soil sampling, and we are currently awaiting the results. I made it clear to them that they need to provide a statement confirming the safety of the green before we can reopen it.

"So far, they have been reluctant to do so, but I insisted that since they caused the problem, they must ensure it is rectified.”

