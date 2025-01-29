What do you think about Bognor conservation area boundary changes?

Waterloo Square and The Steyne Conservation Area, current boundaries outline in blue with the northern shaded area the Sunken Gardens, sourced from Arun District Council

Boundary changes to a Bognor Regis conservation area are to go to public consultation.

Following a character appraisal of the Waterloo Square and The Steyne conservation area in Bognor Regis, Arun District Council is proposing to add the Hothamton Sunken Gardens to the area.

The new boundaries would include the gardens up to the play park to its north, with council officers saying although the gardens only date from the 1930s, where much of the area dates from the 18th and 19th centuries, it provided a ‘valuable part of the setting’ of the area.

The new boundaries would also seek to remove a garden of a home to the west of the conservation area, as the current boundaries include the garden but not the house itself.

Bognor Sunken Gardens, sourced from Arun District Council

A public consultation on the changes and the draft area character appraisal were approved at a meeting of the council’s planning policy committee on Tuesday, January 28, with the consultation to run for a minumum of four weeks.