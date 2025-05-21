Arun District Council is set to write to the government and other bodies about raw sewage dumping.

A motion brought by Green Party councillors Paul Ayling (Barnham) and Sue Wallsgrove (Barnham) to the full council meeting on Wednesday, May 14, requested the council write to Southern Water, the Environment Agency, Ofwat, and the relevant Secretary of State.

The motion was amended by Shaun Gunner (Con, Rustington East) to add mention of seas as well as waterways, and bathing water quality, with members approving the amended motion unanimously.

It reads: “In light of the increase in sewage discharges, despite a dry period, and the significant increase in Arun residents’ bills, can they provide a date when raw sewage will no longer be pumped into our seas and waterways, and when our bathing water will be classified as good or excellent, as we believe that all our residents have a right to safe water.”

Arun calls for a date when pumping raw sewage into the sea will stop. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Councillor Ayling said Southern Water had been presenting an ‘ideal view’ of what they are doing during presentations to the council and other bodies, saying he is sure there are people at the company that are doing the ‘best they can’.

“At the end of the day, things aren’t happening. We need to know and the people we represent need to know exactly what is happening, why it’s happening, and why it’s continuing that we are getting dirty, filthy water that isn’t safe to enter.”

Cllr Wallsgrove said people in the district were getting ‘ill’ as a result of swimming in sewage in Arun’s rivers and seas.

Council Leader Martin Lury (LDem ) said the government permit Southern Water to dump sewage into the sea at certain times, claiming Southern Water were dumping sewage when they said they were not, so the government needs to be consulted.

Paul Bicknell (Con, Angmering and Findon) said the council might consider writing to the water all-party parliamentary group as well as the secretary of state.

Steve Goodheart (AIG, Hotham) said they could also write to the member for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, Alison Griffiths MP, adding the government could consider prosecuting water company bosses for ‘wasting’ the local environment.

Trevor Bence (Reform, Alwick East) said there had been a ‘huge amount’ of effort from Arun and its officers to other water stakeholders ‘around the table’, saying the council had been ‘exemplary’, adding ‘if we’re going to pay more, lets have more’.

Arun District Council established the Arun Flood Forum in 2023 following Storm Ciaran, to bring West Sussex County Council, Southern Water, the Environment Agency and other stakeholders together to tackle flooding in the district.