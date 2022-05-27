The Old Bathing Pool site in St Leonards.

The discussions regarding the site of the old Bathing Pool in St Leonards have gone on for donkey’s years, but nothing concrete has ever resulted from them.

So, in my view, the time has surely come for Hastings Borough Council to take on board this, my master plan for its future.

Step one requires someone from the council to pop along to the near-by garden centre in Bexhill Road and buy 100 of the good quality beach huts that they have on offer at £2,889 each, although, with a bit of haggling, HBC would probably get them for nearer £2500 each – total cost a quarter of a million pounds.

Step two is quite simple; install 100 concreate bases and plonk the huts on them. Cost of installation, say £150 per site, which adds £15,000 to that quarter of a million, resulting in a total cost of £265,000.

Now, that might sound a lot of money but consider this: there is a beach hut on the market just along the road in Bulverhythe at a whooping £35,000.

So, £35,000 x100 would plonk three and a half million pounds into the council’s coffers which, after deducting the cost of buying and installing the huts, would leave it with a profit of no less than £3,265,000.

I am offering this brainwave of mine to the council at absolutely no charge, and I will even not be expecting the end result to be named The Eric Waters Village by the Sea (although that would be nice!)

It’s surprising what one can come up with when one was educated at Hastings Grammar School in the dim and distant past.