Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council agrees its Council Tax precept for 2025 – 2026.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At the Full Council Meeting held on 13 January, which was open to the press and public, the Parish Council voted unanimously to adopt a new budget and to increase the precept by £12.00 a year for a Band D property. This represents a weekly increase of 20p for every household.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The budgets are financed through a combination of income generation, service fees and charges, and the precept.

Cllr John Pritchett BEM and Chair of Full Council, said: “In setting a balanced budget, we have tried to keep the increase in the precept for the year ahead as low as we can, after several years of hardly any increases in rates despite costs rising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will ensure we are able to protect the wide range of services the Parish Council is responsible for including Recreation grounds, Cemetery and open spaces, events, public toilets, play areas, community grants, flowers in the village and Christmas lights.

The Parish Council employs its own contractors and pays for 10 extra grass cuts as ESCC only provide the funds for 2 grass cuts per year”.