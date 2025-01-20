Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council agrees its Council Tax precept for 2025 – 2026.
The budgets are financed through a combination of income generation, service fees and charges, and the precept.
Cllr John Pritchett BEM and Chair of Full Council, said: “In setting a balanced budget, we have tried to keep the increase in the precept for the year ahead as low as we can, after several years of hardly any increases in rates despite costs rising.
This will ensure we are able to protect the wide range of services the Parish Council is responsible for including Recreation grounds, Cemetery and open spaces, events, public toilets, play areas, community grants, flowers in the village and Christmas lights.
The Parish Council employs its own contractors and pays for 10 extra grass cuts as ESCC only provide the funds for 2 grass cuts per year”.