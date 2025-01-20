Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council agrees its Council Tax precept for 2025 – 2026.

By Nicola Williamson
Contributor
Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 12:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
At the Full Council Meeting held on 13 January, which was open to the press and public, the Parish Council voted unanimously to adopt a new budget and to increase the precept by £12.00 a year for a Band D property. This represents a weekly increase of 20p for every household.

The budgets are financed through a combination of income generation, service fees and charges, and the precept.

Cllr John Pritchett BEM and Chair of Full Council, said: “In setting a balanced budget, we have tried to keep the increase in the precept for the year ahead as low as we can, after several years of hardly any increases in rates despite costs rising.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will ensure we are able to protect the wide range of services the Parish Council is responsible for including Recreation grounds, Cemetery and open spaces, events, public toilets, play areas, community grants, flowers in the village and Christmas lights.

The Parish Council employs its own contractors and pays for 10 extra grass cuts as ESCC only provide the funds for 2 grass cuts per year”.

Related topics:Council TaxWillingdon
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice