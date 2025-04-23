Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council holds annual parish assembly and grant presentation evening

PC Chair John Pritchett BEM with Wendy Squires from East Sussex Vision Support.

Chair John Pritchett BEM was pleased to have James MacCleary MP and two members from the Sussex Police Chief Inspector Mark Evans and Inspector Graham Bond as this year’s speakers at this meeting for the residents. Councillors and residents enjoyed asking questions to all speakers who answered them all.

The Parish Council are extremely proud to continue to support the work of charities and organisations which work for the benefit of local residents.

Representatives from organisations in receipt of grants attended to receive their cheques and explained first hand to the Parish Council how the money benefits others.

This was an enjoyable informative evening enjoyed all.