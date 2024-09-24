Willingdon & Jevington Parish Council cemetery meeting

By Mary Hammill
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2024, 13:07 BST
Cemetery Meeting

Monday, 30 September 2024 - Cemetery Meeting at 7.30 pm at Willingdon Community Library Hub, Coppice Avenue, Willingdon.

