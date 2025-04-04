Willingdon to host Music In The Park 2025!

By colleen Budd
Contributor
Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 10:40 BST
1st June 11:30am - 4:30pm

Come and join us at Huggetts Lane recreational ground for our annual charity event. With live music from the likes of Con Brio, Will Taylor, Ragati String Band, Jade Powers and Derry Green.

Plus a dog show, stalls, food, a beer tent and much more!

Want a stall at the event or looking to sponsor? No problem, just drop us an email at [email protected] for more details.

