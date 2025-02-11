Woman left ‘shocked’ by large care bill as West Sussex County Council pays £250

A woman left ‘shocked’ by a large care bill which has been paid £250 by West Sussex County Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman – known as Mrs X – who has cancer, complained to the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman that the council had taken too long to carry out a financial assessment which decided how much she should pay, charged her for care she didn’t receive, and failed to review her care plan after 13 weeks.

She also claimed the council had not told her that she would have to pay some of the cost of her care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the ombudsman ruled that the council had, in fact, told Mrs X that she would have to pay something, at no point was she told how much this was likely to be.

West Sussex County Council

The report said: “There is no evidence the council provided copies of the leaflets it has about care costs. Nor that it signposted Mrs X to the information on its website about this.

“Mrs X had just received a cancer diagnosis. She was distressed and getting a lot of new information at that time. It is understandable that she may not remember the conversations or have taken in the information properly.

“The council should consider providing copies of its clear written information alongside the ‘agreement to pay a charge’ form.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ombudsman found the council to be at fault for taking 15 months to complete its financial assessment of Mrs X, denying her the chance to make informed choices about her care.

Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman

The latter point would have resulted in a much less shocking bill – and the ombudsman felt that, based on her care records, Mrs X would have reduced the help she was receiving.

It was agreed that the council would apologise to her and pay her £250 in recognition of the ‘avoidable distress caused by receiving a large and unexpected bill’.

The authority also agreed to recalculate the bill, with no charges for care received after September 21 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesman said: “We accept the ombudsman’s findings that we were at fault in the way we reviewed and changed a care plan. We have apologised and agreed to a financial remedy in recognition of the uncertainty and distress caused.

“We are committed to improving our processes to prevent such delays in the future.”