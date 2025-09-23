Work begins to transform Worthing playground with new equipment after public consultation

Work has begun to transform a popular playground in Worthing with brand-new equipment

Last year, Worthing Borough Council asked residents what play equipment they would like to see included, as part of planned improvements to Homefield Park playground.

“After taking residents’ ideas to contractors, the council launched an online consultation this spring to see which one of the final two designs the community liked best,” a council spokesperson said.

"Thanks to the participation of over 110 playground users sharing their views in person, and nearly 600 online consultation responses, the council has chosen a design for the playground that works for the people who use it.”

Play provider Eibe Play was chosen to ‘design an inclusive play area’ that will ‘appeal to children’, aged between two and 12.

There will be a ‘variety of interactive and disability-friendly equipment’.

The council began removing the old play equipment on Monday (September 22).

The installation of the new equipment is expected to begin in early October and ‘take around eight weeks to complete’.

For more information on the project, visit: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/homefield-park-playground-improvements/