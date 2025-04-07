New homes are being built, on behalf of Adur District Council, on the site of its former garage compound off Daniel Close.

“A total of seven, two-bedroom and two three-bedroom council homes (all with their own gardens) are being created there for Adur residents, along with new parking areas,” a district council spokesperson said.

"Unlike traditional developments, much of the work is being carried out in factories away from the site, which means less waste plus less disruption from the construction for those living nearby.

"The site was cleared last year and work is now underway on the groundworks, after which our contractor, Boutique Modern, will assemble the factory-built modules at Daniel Close.”

The council said the new houses will be ‘highly insulated’ and therefore will be ‘energy efficient and cheaper to run’ for future tenants.

A social media post read: “There are now more than 1,000 local households on our housing register, so we’re building new council homes to give people an affordable place to live.”

It is hoped that he first new tenants will be able to move into the new Daniel Close homes ‘this winter’.

1 . Work begins on new council homes Photo: Adur District Council

2 . Work begins on new council homes Photo: Adur District Council