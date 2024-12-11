A new memorial garden will provide a ‘tranquil and attractive site’ for residents and visitors in Worthing.

Work has started on a new memorial garden at Worthing Crematorium that will provide space for 950 new burial plots.

“Worthing Crematorium has three private memorial garden areas for cremated remains set within its peaceful grounds, but all those spaces are now used or reserved and over 100 families are on a waiting list for a plot,” a spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said.

"The new memorial garden is being built where the former country house Muntham Court used to sit. There will be space for 950 new permanent resting places, including duo plots for couples and quad plots for families.

"Just like the current gardens, the new memorial garden will create a tranquil and attractive site for visitors with a sensory area and sustainable planting that benefits wildlife and works with the environment.”

The council said the new spaces will ‘eliminate uncertainty’ for families on the waiting list for a plot and also ‘generate ongoing income to support the delivery of council services’.

Work on the garden started in early November 2024 and should be complete by the end of January 2025, ‘subject to weather conditions’, the council said.

Rita Garner, Worthing’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “The gardens at Worthing Crematorium are a beautiful and peaceful space for people to remember friends or family.

"Work on the new garden is progressing well and we’re glad that we will soon be able to offer plots to people that have been patiently waiting to lay their loved ones to rest.”

Contact details for more information about a memorial in the new garden can be found on Worthing Crematorium’s website here: https://www.worthingcrem.co.uk/contact/#send-enquiry.