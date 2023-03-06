Edit Account-Sign Out
Work to begin on 20 ‘exciting’ new council homes in Eastbourne

Groundwork is set to start on an ‘exciting’ council development of 20 new affordable homes in Eastbourne.

By Jacob Panons
2 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 11:05am

The site on the corner of Cavalry Crescent and North Avenue has been cleared and initial ground and drainage works will begin this month to build five one-bedroom flats, nine two-bedroom flats, five three-bedroom houses and a four-bedroom house.

One house and one ground floor flat have been designed with full adaptations for people with disabilities, including a through floor lift.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing Alan Shuttleworth said: “This is a really exciting development which forms part of a package of schemes currently underway across Eastbourne to provide people with the affordable housing that is so desperately needed.

Eastbourne Borough Council's Alan Shuttleworth (centre) with staff from contractor Trinity Homes
“These sustainable, modern homes will have off street parking, electric vehicle charging points and the layout includes a green space to enhance the quality of life for residents living there.”

The development is scheduled to be finished in the summer of 2024.

Last year the council opened a development of affordable homes in Langney Road and it is currently building a further five terraced homes and two semi-detached homes in Fort Lane.

