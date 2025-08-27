Work to begin on next part of plan to improve Eastbourne town centre

Work is set to begin on the next part of a plan to ‘improve’ Eastbourne town centre.

Work on public realm improvements on Bolton Road, Terminus Road and Langney Road is planned to begin on Monday, September and continue until completion in Spring 2026.

At this time, road space permits are going through the approval process and ‘any changes to these dates will be communicated as soon as possible’, a spokesperson for East Sussex Highways added.

Phase 2a of the improvements will see Terminus Road, between Bankers’ Corner and Marks & Spencer, be pedestrianised as well as Bolton Road and Langney Road transition to two-way traffic flow.

Eastbourne Town Centre improvements - Phase 2a - phasing plan. Picture: East Sussex Highways

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways added: “The changes aim to enhance accessibility for pedestrians, increase visitor numbers, help local businesses and improve the public space in Terminus Road.

"This will enable a safer, healthier, and more vibrant town centre for everybody to enjoy. It also helps to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.

“This will be a continuation of Phase 1 of the scheme (between the railway station and Bankers Corner) that has already been delivered.

“Improvements will see, new surface materials in Terminus Road, more trees and planters, new seating and cycle parking.

“Phase 2b, which includes pedestrianising Terminus Road from Seaside Road to Grand Parade, is ongoing and is due to be completed by the end of December 2025.

“Below are the anticipated phases and phase plan:

“Phase 1 (Bolton Road and Lismore Road) – September 2025

“Phase 2 (Langney Road, Susans Road and Tideswell Road) – September to October 2025

“Phase 3 (Terminus Road between Bolton Road and Langney Road) – October to pre-Christmas - this will not be the whole area at once, it will be broken down into smaller phases.

“Please note – there will be no work taking place between December 19, 2025 and January 5, 2026 for the Christmas period.

“Phase 4 (Terminus Road carriageway) – January to April 2026

“Phase 5 (Terminus Road footway) – April/May 2026.”