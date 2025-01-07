Work to explore Chichester's castle will cost £225,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work to explore Norman archaeology in Chichester’s Priory Park will cost around £225,000.

Last year, a team from Chichester and District Archaeology Society, led by the district council’s archaeologist, James Kenny, uncovered the remains of a military causeway or bridge in the centre of the ditch of the park’s motte and bailey castle.

More work is needed to look into the full extent of the masonry and earthwork structures and how they can be recorded and preserved.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (January 7), councillors were told that the aim was to apply to the likes of the Heritage Lottery Fund to cover all but £15,000 of the costs.

The rest would come from existing budgets.

The work was included on a list of Initial Project Proposal Documents for 2025/26, which were discussed by the cabinet.

When asked if there were any back-up plans in place – such as the use of reserves – should no funding be forthcoming, members were told: “As things stand, if we weren’t successful in getting grant and crowd-funding for the full amount then we wouldn’t be taking it forward.

“If we wanted to change that position then we would have to bring it back to you for consideration.”

The motte and bailey castle was probably built directly after the Norman Invasion in 1067 or 1068 by Earl Roger Montgomery. He was one of the most important Norman barons, in charge of most of what would become West Sussex.

Only a small part of the motte remains in Priory Park today, but back then it would have been a significant structure – four or five times bigger than it is today – and probably comparable in size to the one at Arundel Castle.

Chichester’s castle was intended to intimidate the Urban English population and to dissuade them from rebelling against their new Norman lords.