Work to improve five Chichester play areas set to start after Easter
The work – which is expected to cost £650,000 – will be discussed by the cabinet on January 7.
A consultation held in the summer found that the Priory Park, Oaklands Park, Sherborne Road, Amphitheatre and Whyke Oval play areas were ‘dated and in need of complete replacement’.
There had been plans to refurbish a sixth play area in Florence Park. But a report to the cabinet said it was in good condition and it would be ‘wasteful’ to replace it at this stage.
A budget of £50,000 has been allocated to the Amphitheatre, with £150,000 for each of the other four. Some of the money will come from the council’s general reserve, while the rest will come from its asset replacement programme.
If all goes as planned, the work will be finished in August.
Three submissions were received from reputable suppliers, and the cabinet will approve one to carry out the refurbishments.
The work has been in the pipeline since January and, since then, the City Council has expressed an interest in contributing money to the project.
Once a supplier has been approved, those discussions will be concluded and a final public consultation will be held.
