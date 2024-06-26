Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Works have begun to build three accessible beach huts on Littlehampton seafront.

This newspaper reported in November last year that plans to rent accessible beach huts to charities in Littlehampton could instead see the huts privately rented.

The Littlehampton Beach Hut Project obtained planning permission for 13 beach huts on Littlehampton’s seafront – three of which will be accessible and rented out to local charities or ‘suitable’ organisations, according to Arun District Council officers.

Photos taken this week show that work has begun in preparation for the new beach huts.

"The work is to fit the bases to the three accessible beach huts,” an Arun District Council spokesperson said.

"Once these are in place, we will be looking to start work on the design and installation of the bases for the ten standard huts, as well as the

construction of the walkways and terraces to the three accessible huts.”

The council’s properties, estates and facilities manager, Sam Horwill, said in November that officers had reached out to several Arun charities and organisations to fill the accessible huts, but interest had been ‘low’ – stating the cost of renting and running the huts might be ‘prohibitive’ for potential tenants.

He said if the huts could not be filled by ‘a suitable and willing organisation’, the council might ‘lease directly to individuals’ as with the other huts.