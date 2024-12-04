A former youth centre is set to be converted into new council flats – to house Worthing residents in the town rather than miles away from loved ones.

Worthing Borough Council said its contractors have ‘begun the process’ of converting its former youth centre in Marine Place into new council homes for ‘Worthing residents in need of somewhere to live’.

"The project involves the creation of five one-bedroom and studio flats so that while the Regency exterior will continue to be a feature of the conservation area, the interior will be entirely remodelled,” a social media post read.

"Construction teams are currently stripping the building back to its bare frame so that the new layout can be created.

Council contractors have ‘begun the process’ of converting its former youth centre in Marine Place into new council homes for ‘Worthing residents in need of somewhere to live’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“When the work is complete there will also be attractive trees and bushes planted outside to brighten up the road.”

The council said Homes England – the government’s national housing and regeneration agency – has provided £400,000 to ‘help us fund the project’.

"We’ve also secured a contribution of more than £53,000 from the government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund,” the council added.

"We’re currently having to house well over 200 local households away from Worthing because of a severe shortage of affordable housing here.

The council said these new flats will ‘allow us to house more Worthing people’ in the town, adding: “We hope that the first tenants will be able to move into the flats by summer 2025.” Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“While some of those households are staying in flats or houses in other parts of West Sussex, some are having to be housed outside the county - many miles away from their jobs, their children’s schools and their families and friends.”

The council said these new flats will ‘allow us to house more Worthing people’ in the town, adding: “We hope that the first tenants will be able to move into the flats by summer 2025.”