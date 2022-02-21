Worthing Borough Council revealed plans in 2020 to pedestrianise the road — 'cutting traffic pollution and creating a better place for people'.

The council hopes the works will create a 'car-free', and 'more attractive', place for shoppers and tourists.

However, the traffic regulation order covering this scheme (WOR9019MM) has caused uproar amongst disabled people, who feel there are minimal ‘safe’ spaces to unload equipment, or even a person in a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV), safely. Click here to read more

Work has now begun on the site in Worthing after West Sussex County Council gave approval for the road to be permanently closed to traffic.

The borough council said it consulted with businesses and residents before using government funding for the scheme.

Executive member for regeneration, Nicky Waight, said: “The proposed enhancement to Montague Place will make the area more user-friendly to pedestrians and will provide a link between Montague Street and the seafront.

“This will then be a more attractive and green space for residents, visitors and local businesses.”

Now the current road surface will be 'raised and decorated' so that the whole of Montague Place is level, making it 'more appealing for visitors and businesses'.

Montague Place has been closed to traffic since June 2020 so the council could increase social distancing between visitors in the heart of the town centre following the first lockdown. This was only agreed as a temporary measure during the pandemic.

A spokesperson said: "Extra lighting will be provided and new planters will be installed, as well as parklets — areas of seating surrounded by plants and shrubs — to make the area even more welcoming.

"The council, working with West Sussex County Council, will then ask residents and traders how they would like the area to look in the long-term, before giving the road a complete makeover.

"Work on giving Montague Place its permanent new look could begin in 2023."

The council said the disabled parking spaces, that were temporarily relocated to Marine Parade outside Marks & Spencer, have now been made permanent. New disabled bays have also been installed in the Montague Quarter car park.

The loading bays at the seafront end of Montague Place will remain in place for business use.

"There could be some slight disruption over the next eight weeks before the road fully reopens to visitors in time for Easter," the council said.

"The work is being paid for using Welcome Back funding, secured from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in response to supporting town centres during the pandemic."