Worthing Borough Council said staff have installed a replacement rope swing at Waterwise playground.

"[This is] part of our ongoing work to revive the play area’s equipment,” a council statement read.

"Earlier this summer we began making improvements to the popular playground on Worthing seafront.

"Two new replacement swing rockers were installed and we’ve been actively working with suppliers to ensure its other missing items were replaced.”

The council said this has ‘unfortunately taken longer than expected’.

A spokesperson added: “Following the installation of the new rope swing, we’re pleased to announce that a new spinning bowl and seesaw are also on the way, as well as replacement surfacing to make the space safer for children.

“The works are scheduled for early September, once the kids have returned to school as the western end of the playground will need to be closed while the improvements are made. We expect these to take up to three weeks to complete.

“We’re sorry that Waterwise playground has been without some of its equipment for a little while now, but hope you understand our efforts to bring the area back to its best.”

1 . Waterwise playground works Council staff have installed a replacement rope swing at Waterwise playground Photo: Worthing Borough Council

2 . Waterwise playground works A new spinning bowl and seesaw are also on the way Photo: Worthing Borough Council