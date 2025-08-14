Works to construct new footpath begin on Southwick Green

Works have begun to construct a new footpath at Southwick Green.

Adur District Council said it is working with West Sussex County Council to create a new footpath across Southwick Green – ‘making access easier for all’.

"The works are expected to take around three weeks to complete and require the playground's western entrance gate to be temporarily closed,” the district council reported.

"The playground will remain open throughout via the southern entrance.”

Works began on Tuesday, August 12.

The new footpath will ‘enhance pedestrian connectivity’ around The Green, according to West Sussex Highways.

A Frequently Asked Questions document explains that these works are being carried out following a successful community highway scheme application. This was submitted by a local resident on behalf of the community to improve the pedestrian facilities in and around Southwick Green.

Outlining what work must be done, the West Sussex Highways document read: “The scheme is looking to improve a number of uncontrolled pedestrian crossings in roads both adjoining Southwick Green and at Southwick Green itself.

"The scheme is also looking to introduce a new footpath across Southwick Green to help improve links across the Green. Furthermore, we have also looked at extending a series of parking restrictions to help protect these crossing points.

"The scheme will provide pedestrians with better and improved crossing facilities around the Green to help promote the use of active travel, particularly on school routes.”

No roads are being closed to accommodate this work – and no diversion routes are required.

However, parts of the footpath surrounding The Green will be closed as works take place and diversions will be used.

All emergency services ‘will be kept informed’ of the works and access in an emergency ‘will be maintained’.

“Hours of work will generally be between 7.30am and 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

“Before the works start, the appointed contractor will erect advance warning signs in the local area, letting you know any changes to the start date and marking the extent of the works,” the document added.

"There will be some disruption to motorists as traffic management will be needed whilst works take place. Construction will be taking place during non-term time so this impact will be minimised.”