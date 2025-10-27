Worthing and Adur dog exclusion areas approved

New dog exclusion areas are to be created in Adur and Worthing.

Lilac Way play area in Shoreham, and Freesia Way play area and Heene Cemetery in Worthing, are to become dog exclusion zones following approval by Adur and Worthing full councils.

At a meeting of Adur’s full council on Thursday, October 23, and Worthing’s full council on Tuesday, October 21, members also approved the renewal of their respective Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) for a further three years.

This follows a public consultation on the plans conducted by the councils in August, which saw 849 responses, according to a report to both full councils.

Heene Cemetery in Manor Road, Worthing. Image: Google

Response saw over 80 per cent in support of the new exclusion zones as well as over 70 per cent support for continuation of PSPOs in the two councils.

It was also proposed a ‘dog on-lead area’ be created at the River Adur Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) but this idea was rejected at a meeting of the Adur cabinet on October 9, in favour of the council working with the SSSI and potentially providing funds for additional signage.

The SSSI proposal also saw about 62 per cent of respondents to the public consultation not in favour of a dog on-lead area.

The dog exclusion PSPOs could see officers issuing fixed penalty notices of up to £100 or seeking prosecution against dog owners who do not obey the directions in the new and existing areas.