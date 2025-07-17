Worthing and Adur residents urged to have their say on future of local government

Residents, businesses and community groups across West Sussex are being invited to share their views about the future of councils.

All West Sussex residents and organisations are invited to complete a survey asking about where they live or work, the council services they use, as well as what matters to them about how their council could be structured in the future.

The survey went live today at www.shapingwestsussex.org and will close at 11.59pm on Wednesday, August 13.

An Adur & Worthing Councils spokesperson said: “This is just the start of local government reorganisation in West Sussex and as we move through the process, we will continue to seek your views.

Worthing Borough Council leader Sophie Cox outside Worthing Town Hall. Picture: Steve Robards

“All councils in the area – Adur District Council, Arun District Council, Chichester District Council, Crawley Borough Council, Horsham District Council, Mid Sussex District Council, West Sussex County Council and Worthing Borough Council – are working together to gather views that will help shape proposals for the future of local government in the county.

"The government has asked councils to explore how local government reorganisation could work in the area, with the aim of creating a new unitary council model, or models – replacing the current two-tier system with a single-tier council responsible for all local services.”

Local government reorganisation is a process of restructuring local government to simplify the way services are delivered. Instead of having separate county and district or borough councils, a unitary model brings everything together into one organisation – from bin collections and housing to education and adult social care. Town and parish councils would remain as they are.

The spokesperson added: “This is different from devolution, which involves transferring powers from central government to regional or national governments, whereas local government reorganisation focuses on streamlining existing local structures.

The survey is now live at www.shapingwestsussex.org | Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

“This is a significant change that will affect how local services are run in the future – and how decisions are made about the things that matter most to you. That’s why it’s vital that residents, community groups, and businesses have their say at this early stage.”

A business case for changes is due to be submitted by September 26, after which the government will begin a formal consultation process. A decision on reorganisation is expected from the government in spring next year.

Adur council leader Jeremy Gardner said: “West Sussex leaders have been working on how the unitary authority model might best work in the area, financially and in reflecting the distinct identities and needs of our diverse communities.

“It is something that can transform council services and the way we work with our communities. In Adur and Worthing we have already engaged with the community through our Thriving Together – Devolution programme. The Shaping West Sussex survey will enable residents even more opportunity to have their say on the proposals for local government reorganisation in West Sussex.”

Worthing Borough Council leader Sophie Cox added: “This is a significant opportunity to transform how our councils best serve our communities – building a local government structure that is sustainable for the future, resilient to the challenging demands it has upon it and able to react to pressures now and in the years to come.

“The next phase of our Thriving Together programme is now taking place, this will provide an opportunity for residents to help shape our visions and priorities for the future of our places.”