A ‘staffing issue’ at Adur and Worthing Councils is yet to be resolved, with a number of public toilets still closed.

‘Due to unforeseen absences’, the councils’ cleansing team is ‘temporarily down on numbers’ – meaning it is ‘unable to provide our usual service at this time’.

Adur & Worthing Councils said on Friday (November 3) “We are still working to resolve a staffing issue which has caused a number of our public toilets to be temporarily closed last week.

“The short-term shortage in staff means all our public toilets can’t be monitored and cleaned as regularly as usual. We have therefore made the difficult decision to close a number of facilities across Adur and Worthing to help manage the situation.

In Worthing, the toilets are closed at: Pond Lane (pictured); Durrington Cemetery; Findon Road; George V Avenue and Manor Sports Ground on Broadwater Road. Photo: Google Street View

“We have been working with local recruitment agencies to bring in additional staff who can help us resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“Town centre facilities will continue to be prioritised as these are the most used. Posters are also displayed on toilets we have closed to highlight the nearest facility to that location.”

The council announced on October 27 that it was facing a ‘significant shortage of staff’.

In Adur, the toilets had to be closed at: Southwick Cemetery; Mill Lane Cemetery in Shoreham; Shoreham Beach Green; Yew Tree Close in Lancing and outside Lancing Sailing Club at the end of Shopsdam Road.

A spokesperson added: “We’ll aim to keep as many of our public toilets open as possible and will be prioritising the town centre facilities as these are the most used. Posters will be displayed on closed toilets to help highlight the next nearest facility to that location.