Worthing Borough Council said contractors ‘recently began work’ on the section opposite New Parade – and will be moving onto the groynes opposite Newport Mews and Brougham Road.

Its social media statement added: “We are funding the work and each repair is expected to take a week to complete.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the current works along our coastline.”

The council also revealed that – in partnership with the Environment Agency – plans are also being finalised for a ‘more substantial coastal defence project’ between Seaview Road and Brooklands Park.

The council said this will provide coastal protection to the area ‘for a further ten years’.

A spokesperson added: “The Environment Agency is leading this project and we will be providing more information in the coming months.”