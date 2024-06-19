Worthing Borough Council issued a warning on its social media pages.

A spokesperson said: “Our coastal wardens are urging people to be careful while walking along the shore, after noticing areas of soft sand in some areas of Worthing beach in recent days.

“In areas where the shingle meets the sand at low tide, the wardens and some members of the public have noticed that some areas of sand can sink down by five to seven centimetres when stepped on, until hitting the chalk bedrock.

“Soft sand tends to occur when there is a period of quiet weather, is usually only temporary and will disperse when rougher weather arrives.

“In the meantime we’re urging people to be a bit more cautious when walking along the beach or going for a dip.”

