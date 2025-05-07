Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New equipment for people with mobility issues are now available on Worthing beach.

Worthing’s two beach wheelchairs and single all-terrain rollator are now available for public use again to ‘help all families and individuals enjoy’ the seafront.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “The equipment can be borrowed for free at Splashpoint Leisure Centre so visitors with mobility issues can more easily access our shingle beach over spring and summer.

"We have a child’s beach wheelchair, an adult’s beach wheelchair and an all-terrain rollator available for public use, which are adapted for use on uneven surfaces thanks to their large inflatable wheels.

Worthing’s two beach wheelchairs and single all-terrain rollator are now available for public use again to ‘help all families and individuals enjoy’ the seafront. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"The child’s wheelchair and rollator were given to us following a brilliant fundraising campaign led by the local community.”

The council said the equipment is being stored at Splashpoint Leisure Centre as it’s a ‘spacious and accessible venue’. It also hosts a Changing Places facility for people to use.

"We’d like to thank our partners South Downs Leisure for hosting the equipment again this year,” the council added.

"We recommend that users don’t venture too far down the beach with the equipment as the steepness of the beach makes manoeuvring the chairs back up the shingle very difficult.

"Those borrowing the equipment will need to decide where they can safely use the chairs.

"We’ll continue listening to people’s feedback on the service and hope that the equipment will help provide visitors with many happy memories of time spent on our coastline.” To find out more a make a booking, visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/beach-wheelchairs